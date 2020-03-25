Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 25, 2000
OROFINO — Clearwater Memorial Public Library will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its incorporation with a ceremony Monday.
———
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho’s College of Law has landed a $100,000 grant from the Internal Revenue Service that will allow the college to continue operating a tax clinic to help low-income taxpayers who have disputes with the IRS.
March 25, 1980
Clarkston Councilor Vernon Fairley warned children Monday to be cautious of flying kites during wet weather or with some kinds of fishing line anytime.
———
A call for bids for a car and equipment for a three-story elevator at the Lewiston Airport Terminal Building was approved by the Lewiston City Council on Monday night.