Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 8, 2000
A vehicle parade in support of dams will be held down Thain Grade and 21st Street in Lewiston today, sponsored by the Pulp and Paperworkers Resource Council.
———
In another five years, when Lewiston’s wastewater treatment plant probably will need to be expanded, the benefits of buy-in fees for new customers will be apparent.
Feb. 8, 1980
BOISE — An official of Potlatch Corp. said the Lewiston firm wants to build facilities to use waste wood products to generate about 30 megawatts of electricity.
———
The Western Opera Theater, the touring company of the San Francisco Opera, will present works by Verdi and Strauss in the Quad Cities next week.