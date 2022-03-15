Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 15, 2002
A dad is making the run to Issaquah, Wash., for the Krispy Kremes today. Lewiston’s Whitman Elementary School PTA is hoping world-famous doughnuts might be the key to replacing the school’s dilapidated and dangerous playground equipment.
A strategy to help downtown return to its glory years as a vibrant center of the community when streets were crowded with shoppers should be ready for review by the public in May and presentation to the Lewiston City Council in June.
March 15, 1982
PULLMAN — As it gears up for its annual fundraising drive, KWSU is a radio station with an uncertain future.
University of Idaho researchers again will place traps along the state’s borders with Canada, Oregon and Washington this coming summer to detect any apple maggots that may come into Idaho.