Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 19, 2002
Potlatch Corp. announced Monday a deal to liquidate its coated printing paper business by selling its plant at Cloquet, Minn., to a South African competitor and closing another in Brainerd, Minn.
March 19, 1982
Bradshaw Oldsmobile-Cadillac Inc., will close April 15, making it the second new car dealership to fold at Lewiston this month.
MOSCOW — A new bus service that will shuttle Moscow, Pullman and Colfax residents and visitors to and from the Spokane Airport will begin April 15, and is expected to extend to Lewiston Airport later this year.