April 6, 2001
A 500-foot portion of the Snake River levee at Lewiston is getting a final facelift after repairs were made to stop nearly 10 years of seepage.
April 6, 1981
Three of 19 peace marchers walking on a 6,500-mile journey from Seattle to Russia were in Lewiston on Sunday.
MOSCOW — Members of the Idaho Board of Education will decide this week how to cope with a $5 million shortfall in funding for higher education.
2001
SEATTLE — Sushi is back on the ballpark menu at Safeco Field, where Japanese fans wearing traditional robes dance through the stands waving their country’s flag and holding up signs in Japanese. This season, the Mariners are Japan’s team. The excitement surrounds two Seattle players — Ichiro Suzuki and Kazuhiro Sasaki.