Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 17, 2001
“Sacred Journey of the Nez Perce,” a historical look at the 1,600-mile trek by the Nez Perce people through the Northwest, is one of the stories being highlighted by Idaho Public Television during Native American Heritage Month in November.
Details of how a new comprehensive aviation security bill might change operations at the Lewiston and Pullman-Moscow regional airports remained unclear Friday, according to officials.
Nov. 17, 1981
The path has been cleared for a new chip-loading facility at the Port of Wilma.
COLFAX — Whitman County commissioners decided Monday to try again for passage of a $1 million levy to construct a new sheriff’s office and juvenile center.