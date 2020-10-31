Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 31, 2000
It was a promise made for last year’s Idaho state Class A-4 girls’ high school volleyball tournament by Genesee coach Dave Neumann. He told his team if it won the state championship, it could either shave his head or his beard, but not both. The Bulldogs wound up settling for second as fellow District II nemesis Troy won its fifth consecutive title.
———
MOSCOW — A pitch to build a regional solid waste landfill in Latah County received a cool reception Monday from Moscow city officials.
Oct. 31, 1980
North Idaho Children’s Home will be the featured story tonight on KUID-TV’s “Idaho Times.” The segment was filmed recently on the NICH campus and will include an update on the neighborhood opposition to the Special Care Center.
———
Thanks in part to the intensity of the Frank Church-Steve Symms U.S. Senate battle, it appears Idahoans will produce a record turnout in Tuesday’s general election.