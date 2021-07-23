Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
July 23, 2001
RATHDRUM — Jennifer Miller and Tara Byers combined on a four-hitter for the second consecutive game, leading the Lewiston National All-Stars to an 8-2 victory over West Boise on Sunday in the title game of the Idaho junior softball fastpitch state championship series.
———
PULLMAN — Washington State University officials will hold a public meeting Thursday to update community members on the university’s new energy plant project.
July 23, 1981
Look Sharp, be sharp.
That seems to be the philosophy of the Idaho State Police whose uniforms recently were tagged one of the best eight designs in the country out of 368 reviewed.
———
The city of Lewiston received two bids on exploratory drilling for a suspected geothermal well Wednesday, but both had irregularities and both were far above engineering estimates.