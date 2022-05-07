Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 7, 2002
An affordable housing project to build as many as 20 new houses for families who fall between financing cracks took another step forward with approval Monday of a $10,000 grant to do a market study of Lewiston’s housing needs.
———
ASOTIN — Asotin County officials plan to honor their pledge of $10,000 toward this summer’s operation of Clarkston’s public swimming pool.
May 7, 1982
IDAHO FALLS — Student body officers from the University of Idaho made a determined effort Thursday to persuade their board of regents to allow the sale of wine and beer at the univeristy golf course. But regents told the students they should first present the plan to their own administration.
———
Business firms and employees in the Lewiston Historical District are being encouraged to turn back the clock for Boat Day each Wednesday from May 19 through Oct. 13. Wednesday is the day of the week that the cruise ship Explorer out of Portland will stop at Lewiston and disgorge some 80 tourists.