Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 7, 1999
NEZPERCE — It was a field trip true to its name. About 100 Jenifer Junior High eighth-graders converged on two Camas Prairie farms Tuesday and Wednesday to learn about farming and ranching.
Oct. 7, 1979
Two Oregon men will launch their canoe today on the Clearwater River west of Orofino to reenact the last 400 miles of the Lewis and Clark expedition.
———
Members of the Clarkston Needlecraft Club will observe the group’s 50th anniversary Friday, with three of the original members present.