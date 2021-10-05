Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 5, 2001
SPALDING — A newly installed temporary exhibit, “Timeless Connections,” is being featured at the Spalding Site Visitor Center of Nez Perce Historical Park.
Oct. 5, 1981
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho College of Agriculture has a new instrument that makes use of plasma to analyze tests of soil samples, plant tissues, run-off water, poultry feathers and many other materials to determine chemical element content.
———
Lewiston’s John McBee hung on to his first-round lead by firing a 77 Sunday to win the men’s half of the fifth annual Lewiston County Club’s Seniors Tournament on the county club course.
———
OROFINO — Leonard Randall, of Orofino, and Darrah Hocum, of Clarkston, claimed individual titles and led their teams to victory Thursday in the Pfefferkorn Invitational prep cross country meet.