Oct. 23, 2001
Oct. 23, 2001
An agreement has been reached to purchase part of the remaining right-of-way needed to build a bicycle and pedestrian path along South Way, Lewiston City Attorney Don L. Roberts said Monday night.
The Clarkston High School girls’ soccer team kicks off the postseason today as the Bantams play host to Colville in the opening round of the Frontier League playoffs.
Oct. 23, 1981
Lewiston Police Chief Kenneth R. Behrends, whose last day on the job is today, received two plaques and a family-style bingo game during a farewell party given by city employees Thursday afternoon in the city council chamber.
Music from a jazz quartet provided an upbeat background at the open house of Lewis-Clark State College’s new Learning Resource Center on Thursday.