Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 15, 2001
EKO Systems is making some changes in how it handles its compost ingredients, the company’s president said Monday at Lewiston. The struggle, said Thomas A. Pawlish, of Denver, Colo., is trying to identify where the problem is.
———
The Asotin County commissioners revisited the controversial cell tower issue Monday, voting to authorize the Clarkston School Board to decide where on school property to locate an approved 150-foot monopole cell tower.
May 15, 1981
WAWAWAI — Whitman County’s newest park will be formally dedicated Sunday to the memory of former County Commissioner Harry Wegner, of Pullman.
———
MOSCOW — Visitors traveling to Moscow this weekend for University of Idaho graduation will have to use extra caution downtown because city streets and sidewalks are torn up as part of a $1.6 million downtown revitalization project.