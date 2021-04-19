Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 19, 2001
The Regence Group announced plans Wednesday to create at least 100 new jobs when it becomes the anchor tenant in Lewiston's new business and technology park.
———
The Port of Clarkston received a $200,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development program that will go toward construction of the industrial building, to be built west of Grassland West.
April 19, 1981
The Clarkston Eagles Lodge Hells Canyon Aerie 3936 will dedicate its new home Friday night at 505 Maple St.
———
C&J Texaco Service Station has opened at Bridge and Diagonal streets in Clarkston, the site of the old Oasis Texaco.