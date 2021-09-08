Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 8, 2001
BOISE — Seasonally adjusted unemployment in Idaho unexpectedly plunged last month as the total number of workers on the job set yet another record despite increasing signs of an economic slowdown.
———
Continuing an enrollment climb that began in August, Lewis-Clark State College is reporting a 9.3 percent increase in student numbers in its fall 10-day report to the State Board of Education.
Sept. 8, 1981
Queen Ann Buratto and Princesses Coleen Caufield and Sandy Barham practiced their rodeo chores Monday and will be guests of the Lewiston Roundup Board tonight at a dinner meeting at Clarkston Golf and Country Club.
———
PULLMAN — Gary L. Baker, former student body president at Washington State University, has been appointed to the staff of Sen. Henry M. Jackson’s Seattle office.