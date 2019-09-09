Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 9, 1999
Students at Lewiston’s McSorley Elementary School have been studying about the Lewiston Roundup ever since classes resumed last week. Several of the students who attended the annual Lewiston Roundup visit to the schools Wednesday wore cowboy hats, Western clothing and even a rodeo clown costume.
———
PULLMAN — John Locklier, a backup center at Miami of Ohio, has agreed to transfer to Washington State, Cougars basketball coach Paul Graham says.
Sept. 9, 1979
The people of Pierce seem to have found the knack for winning top honors at Lewiston’s Roundup parade. For the fourth time in five years, the tiny community’s efforts won the Governor’s Cup trophy.
———
Bill Wallace, Kerry McGarry and Bill McGarry were the major winners Saturday in the annual birling tournament, sponsored by the Lewiston-Clarkston Department of Parks and Recreation.