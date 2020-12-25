Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 25, 2000
NAMPA — When the state released results of the latest round of reading tests, scores from one of Idaho’s first charter schools far surpassed those of public schools.
———
The Idaho Department of Agriculture and the Idaho State Historical Society will recognize and honor pioneer farms, ranches and owner/operator families with the “Century Farm and Ranch” award.
Dec. 25, 1980
PULLMAN — Sherman Bailey, executive vice president and manager of the Pullman Chamber of Commerce for the past six years, has resigned effective March 31, chamber President James Engibous said.
———
MOSCOW — A three-member commission from Sri Lanka visited the University of Idaho last week to evaluate its ability to perform a reforestation and watershed project in Sri Lanka.