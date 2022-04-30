Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 30, 2002
Almost as quickly as they were installed, the 300-foot restricted parking zones in front of the Lewiston and Pullman-Moscow airport terminals have been dismantled. Those gated, guarded parking areas have been the most visible evidence here of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the East Coast.
———
ASOTIN — Motorists using Southway Bridge may be in for some changes as county officials explore ways to cut down on accidents on the Washington side of the bridge.
April 30, 1982
Richard Halfmoon, of Lapwai, vice chairman of the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee, was honored Thursday for 30 years of leadership in the Nez Perce Tribe during the annual tribal employee awards banquet at the Lewiston Eagles Club.
———
The board of trustees of Walla Walla Community College Thursday reaffirmed support of the college’s Clarkston branch by approving a new degree program here.