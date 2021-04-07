Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 7, 2001
ARLINGTON, Texas — Alex Rodriguez missed his chance to be a hero in his first game against the Seattle Mariners. Instead, Ichiro Suzuki got to take over that role by hitting his first home run in the major leagues.
April 7, 1981
MOSCOW — To the applause of a crowded chamber, the Moscow City Council Monday night voted to build a community center in the old post office building, even if it means tapping a city reserve fund or federal revenue-sharing money.