Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 30, 2001
PULLMAN — Robert C. Bates of Virginia Tech was named Monday as the new provost and academic vice president at Washington State University, responsible for all academic issues.
PULLMAN — It’s no secret Pullman Memorial Hospital needs improvement, said both supporters and opponents of a proposed $8 million bond levy that would help pay for a new hospital for the city. What is at issue on the Nov. 6 ballot is the prudent way to pay for it.
Oct. 30, 1981
Vaden Floch, federal program director for the Lewiston School District, has been named to the Lewiston Roundup Board to succeed Dr. Harry Chinchinian, whose term expired.
Carla Capps, a senior at Lewiston High School, has been selected as queen of the 1982 Lewiston Roundup. Belva Bowen and Leisa Jones, two of her classmates, will reign as princesses. All are 17.