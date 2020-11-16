Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 16, 2000
The Idaho Board of Education meeting today at Lewis-Clark State College will hear a report on the status of funding for LCSC’s new gym, which took a tumble last week on the state’s building priority list.
———
MOSCOW — An owner of the Palouse Empire Mall Wednesday said a threatened holiday shopping boycott to protest the recent removal of shrubs and small trees would unjustly hurt local merchants.
Nov. 16, 1980
MOSCOW — It wasn’t the most artistic victory, but Jerry Davitch said the only important thing was that the University of Idaho had clinched its first winning football season since 1976.
———
Asphalt pavement is flexible but after a few decades it begins to lose its flex, Lewiston Public Works Director Marin Brinkley says in explaining the condition of most residential streets.