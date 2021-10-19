Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 19, 2001
PIERCE — The J. Howard Bradbury Logging Museum has received a grant of nearly $14,000 from the Idaho Governor’s Lewis and Clark Trail Committee.
The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley’s dominant local telephone service provider will be operating a new digital switch in 2003.
Oct. 19, 1981
Spring wheat production in Idaho was down substantially this year while the state’s dry bean crop was up sharply to a new record.
PULLMAN — A pledge from Old National Bank to contribute $5,000 to the Orville A. Vogel Wheat Research Fund at Washington State University has pushed the fund past the $200,000 mark.
