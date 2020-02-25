Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 25, 2000
Tom Donahoe has something for the town that gave him his start in theater and in writing — a play. “Open House,” written for the community theaters in which he grew up, begins its run at the Lewiston Civic Theatre next week.
Feb. 25, 1980
Carol Peterson, of Lewiston, a senior at Lewiston High School, was named the winner of the American Legion’s Area A Speech Contest held Saturday at the Legion Home.
BOISE — Lewiston pulled away in the last six minutes to defeat Twin Falls 32-22 Sunday to take third place in the 17th annual Idaho Catholic eighth grade basketball tournament.