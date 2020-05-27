Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 27, 2000
Attendance during the first day of the NAIA World Series tournament at Lewiston’s Harris Field picked up right where it left off when the Series was last held here in 1991.
Camas Prairie RailNet early Friday morning filed its long-anticipated application to abandon the 67-mile rail spur from Spalding to Grangeville.
May 27, 1980
Nels and Barb Nelson, of Pendleton, Ore., claimed the low gross title in the annual Memorial Day Tournament at the Clarkston Golf and Country Club on Monday, while three couples tied for the low net score.
MOSCOW — Schools were closed for the remainder of the school year at Moscow and Potlatch on Monday amidst continuing uncertainty about the health effects of airborne particles of volcanic ash.