Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 25, 2001
Prolonged drought that ranks as the eighth-driest year on record in this region has stalled fall seeding of crops for most area farmers.
———
Nez Perce County has dropped a 1.8 percent bonus from employee paychecks effective Oct. 1.
Sept. 25, 1981
Camas Prairie Railroad will discontinue operation of three of its log trains Monday because of cuts in the wood products industry.
———
The Lewiston Center Mall, a 25,000-square-foot addition to the center that opened in 1965, is a sign of confidence in the retail business future of Lewiston-Clarkston, a co-owner said at Thursday’s grand opening.