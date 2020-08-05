Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 5, 2000
Praised as a perfect example of public and private partnership, the new Hells Gate Marina store and park headquarters building was officially opened Friday afternoon.
———
The inside of the new Lewiston Coca-Cola distribution center is like a liquid candy store. It contains tens of thousands of containers filled with beverages to quench almost any kind of thirst..
Aug. 5, 1980
About 700 Lewiston employees of the Potlatch Corp.’s wood products operations returned to work Monday after two weeks of a vacation shutdown.
———
In a game of telling statistics, the Lewis-Clark Twins stopped Moscow 13-1 to win the regional American Legion baseball tournament championship Monday night at Harris Field.