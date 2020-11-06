Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 6, 2000
The Nez Perce Tribe is less than a year away from realizing its longtime goal of owning and operating a salmon hatchery. Construction on a $16 million hatchery complex is underway on tribal property just east of the Cherrylane Bridge on the Clearwater River.
Nov. 6, 1980
ASOTIN — Asotin residents voted Tuesday to merge their city library into the Asotin County Library in 1982, but they defeated a proposed $4,000 levy to finance the city library’s operations next year.
The Mill Road project has been shelved by the Idaho Division of Highways, but the city of Lewiston didn’t hear about it until Wednesday.
PULLMAN — The Washington State women’s soccer team learned Sunday night that it has received an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.
