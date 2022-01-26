Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 26, 2002
The restaurant at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport has reopened, apparently under new management. The restaurant closed soon after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks that placed parking and security restrictions on the airport terminal and drastically reduced customer traffic. The lounge has remained open.
———
Potlatch Corp., the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley’s largest employer, lost almost $80 million in 2001 — the worst financial year ever in the company’s 98-year history.
Jan. 26, 1982
Members of the Economic Development Committee of the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce decided Monday to pursue the idea of forming a foundation to lure industry to Lewiston.
———
PULLMAN — Mudslides caused by rain and melting snow blocked traffic on Whitman County roads and filled a Pullman restaurant’s banquet room with debris during the weekend.