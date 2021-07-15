Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
July 15, 2001
Lewiston’s Dave Egland and Stuart Baze and Clarkston’s Jason Maxwell all managed to race to first-place finishes during Saturday’s U.S. Sprint Boat Association nonpoints race at Swallows Park in Clarkston.
July 15, 1981
A new $145,000 diagnostic X-ray system has been installed at Tri-State Memorial Hospital at Clarkston.
PULLMAN — A new, bare-bones fire station should be built on land the city originally purchased for a $2 million public safety building, Mayor Pete A. Butkus said Tuesday.
2001
WINCHESTER — Mitch Silvers is taking on the alpha role at the Wolf Education and Research Center here. The former manager of Winchester Lake State Park and more recently a business and management consultant to the wolf center has been named the organization’s executive director.
