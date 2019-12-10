Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 10, 1999
R. Olin Seaman, of Lewiston, won top honors at the Northwest Wood Carver’s Association’s 19th Annual Show and competition in Puyallup.
———
Allen Sharp is the Lewiston Police Department’s newest head honcho. He was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant late last month.
Dec. 10, 1979
Darrell Kerby of Lenore has been named to the 1979 Idaho Dairy Hall of Fame for his many years of involvement in and promotion of the industry.
———
PULLMAN — The Washington State University Foundation has received a $150,000 endowment from the Kaiser Aluminum and Chemical Corp.