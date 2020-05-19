Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 19, 2000
COTTONWOOD — The historical museum at St. Gertrude’s Monastery has received a grant for two museum evaluators to assess its collection.
PULLMAN — Pullman Memorial Hospital announced Thursday it has been upgraded to Level III trauma status.
May 19, 1980
Day turned to night in the Inland Northwest on Sunday as the effects of a volcanic eruption 350 miles west at Mount St. Helens swept across the region.
CLARKIA — Tom Kaufman, of Moscow, placed first in the 125 B class Sunday in a motocross held at the Fossil Bowl.