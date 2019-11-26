Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 26, 1999
Lewis-Clark State College writing professor Kim Barnes and University of Idaho professor Robert Wrigley will join Marcia Franklin for an Idaho Public Television segment of “Dialogue.”
———
PULLMAN — It began as a shack. One hundred years later, Washington State University’s veterinary college has grown into one of the largest complexes on the Pullman campus.
Nov. 26, 1979
SEATTLE — University of Idaho cross county runner Mike Smith fell just 23 seconds shy of the Olympic trials qualifying time Saturday, while placing sixth overall in the Seattle Marathon.
———
The Lewiston City Council will conduct a hearing Monday night on a proposed master plan to guide the growth and direction of Lewiston Airport for the next 20 years.