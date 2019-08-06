Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 6, 1999
Don Thompson, of Lewiston, fired a hole-in-one Tuesday on the 180-yard 15th hole at Bryden Canyon Golf Course.
———
PULLMAN — An agricultural science library at Washington State University won’t be closed following an outpouring of support to keep it open, the college administration announced Wednesday.
Aug. 6, 1979
CLARKIA — Two motorcycle racers from Lewiston, Mick Clark and Rick Gage, took first places in Sunday’s motorcross racing at the Fossil Bowl racetrack here.
———
WALLA WALLA — For nearly one month, 230 inmates of the Washington State Penitentiary have been living outdoors in the prison’s big yard.