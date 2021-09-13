Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 13, 2001
SPALDING — Stories, demonstrations and activities about the Lewis and Clark Expedition will be given at the Spalding Visitor Center of Nez Perce National Historical Park on Friday and Saturday.
———
Saying they hope to aid the nation's efforts to return to a normal routine, several athletic teams in the area, including football teams at Washington State and the University of Idaho, announced Wednesday they will play their games as scheduled this weekend. Washington State's home game would involve a flight for the Colorado Buffaloes and is therefore waiting for a ban to be lifted on aviation, in the wake of the terrorist attacks on eastern U.S. cities Tuesday. As scheduled, the Idaho football team will travel by bus to Missoula to play Montana at 12:05 p.m. Saturday.
Sept. 13, 1981
The Lewiston Roundup almost turned into the Lewiston stampede Saturday night when a bull decided it had enough of the rodeo business, smashed through a gate and took a tour through the grounds, injuring a boy slightly, before being subdued.
———
Tomlinson Agency is expanding into two new real estate services and is consolidating its two Lewiston offices into one Orchards location.