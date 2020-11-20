Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 20, 2000
PORTLAND, Ore. — This winter, Northwest energy officials may face an agonizing decision: whether to turn off power to portions of the state as severe power shortages loom.
———
PULLMAN — Washington State football coach Mike Price became a grandfather for the first time Sunday when his daughter Angie Fry, wife of Rogers High teacher and coach Jim Fry, gave birth in Spokane to a boy, Devin James Fry.
Nov. 20, 1980
The U.S. Postal Service will add four digits to the existing five-digit Zip Code by February, but its use will not be mandatory, Lewiston Postmaster Leonard Persons said Wednesday.
———
MOSCOW — Plans for a $1.8 million remodeling of Moscow High School were approved by school board members Wednesday.