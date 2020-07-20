Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
July 20, 2000
MOSCOW — Phinney and Brink halls at the University of Idaho will be closed to employees through at least Friday because of high levels of lead-contaminated dust.
July 20, 1980
When the Clarkston branch of the First Federal Savings & Loan Association of Walla Walla finishes its new building at Sixth and Elm streets it will help save energy, as well as money.
The American Legion is starting a new post in Clarkston. Organizers were in town this week to sign up members and help set up the post.
The latest technology on pulling television signals from the sky into homes sets was put on display in Lewiston Saturday by three men from Missoula, Mont., who operate Satellvision Inc.
