Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 4, 2001
Parking at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport may be reconfigured again to create 15-minute spaces for people dropping off or picking up passengers and two-hour spaces for those patronizing airport businesses.
———
Carol Moehrle, director of the North Central District Health Department, has been appointed to the newly created National Association of Counties' Task Force on Homeland Security.
Oct. 4, 1981
Dr. Larry R. Myers, a former Navy combat pilot and graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, will open an office of family practice Monday at Valley Medical Center.
———
The Clarkston High School band finished third in its division at a seven-state competition for marching bands Saturday at Boise State University.