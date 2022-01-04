Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 4, 2002
Plans are still in the making to tear down the Hurlbut mansion in Lewiston, even as the Idaho State Historical Society waits for the documents to begin a review of the turn-of-the-century building.
HELLER BAR — Bald eagles, golden eagles, bighorn sheep, mule deer and elk — it sounds like a day of wildlife viewing at Yellowstone National Park. But it’s all right here in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley’s back 40 and, like Yellowstone, it can all be seen from a road.
Jan. 4, 1982
SPOKANE — Spokane Free University is not quite gratis, but it is cheap. For $8, one may enroll in any or all of 50 courses listed in SFU’s winter quarter catalog.
Idaho is by far the largest producer of commercial trout of the states in this country, most of it in the Snake River Valley in the south central part of the state.