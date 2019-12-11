Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 11, 1999
RIGGINS — Residents of the south end of town were out of water for a short time Friday when a water main leading to the excavation of a new motel here broke.
———
Post offices nationwide are busier than ever this holiday season, with 20 billion pieces of holiday mail expected to be delivered in the United States. That’s up 4 percent over last year.
Dec. 11, 1979
The Lewiston School Board on Monday night agreed to offer the membership of the Elks Lodge $150,000 for about 7 acres east of the lodge for construction of an elementary school.
———
Opening of bids on construction of the new bridge across the Snake River between Lewiston and Clarkston has been postponed from next Tuesday to Jan. 10.