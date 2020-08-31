Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 31, 2000
PULLMAN — The National Lentil Grand Parade Saturday drew record numbers this year for both entries and spectators. Nearly 90 entries paraded through downtown Pullman.
———
The new operators of Bryden Canyon Golf Course on Oct. 1 are likely to be Jeff J. and Sally D. Briney, of Clarkston, doing business as Golf Fun Inc.
Aug. 31, 1980
Excel Transport, a newly formed company owned by J.J. Streibick and A. Neil DeAtley, has applied to the Idaho Public Utilities Commission (PUC) for authority to haul wood chips and related materials for the Potlatch Corp.
———
Dennis J. Johnson, rehabilitation specialist in the Lewiston district office of the Idaho Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, has been named counselor of the year by the Idaho Rehabilitation Counselor’s Association.