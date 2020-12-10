Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 10, 2000
More than 200 people came from around the region and across states to join the local chapter of the Hiwaymen Motorcycle Club’s 25th annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Ride Saturday through Clarkston and Lewiston.
MOSCOW — Daniel Goldin, administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, is the keynote speaker at the University of Idaho midyear commencement Dec. 16 in the Kibbie Dome.
Dec. 10, 1980
The fans who grew up with the songs of John Lennon mourned him with his music on Tuesday, crowding record stores for copies of his latest album and turning to rock radio stations for nonstop Beatles tunes. Lennon, 40, was shot outside his home in Manhattan late Monday, and tributes began almost immediately.
GRANGEVILLE — Coach Gary Barker picked up his first win with the Grangeville Bulldogs boys basketball team Tuesday night as Grangeville handed Kamiah a 50-35 defeat.