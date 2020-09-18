Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 18, 2000
COEUR D’ALENE — One in four Idahoans doesn’t wish for more ethnic diversity, even though Idaho is still heavily white. That’s the finding of a new poll of Idahoans sponsored by four newspapers and two television stations.
Sept. 18, 1980
MOSCOW — Two days of festivities to mark the grand opening of the David’s shopping center in the heart of downtown Moscow will begin Friday.
Health officials have not yet identified the source of an outbreak of infectious hepatitis in Lewiston, but another woman may have come down with the disease.
2000
OROFINO — As the Olympics waged on half a world away, a competition with no less skill and panache drew some of the region’s best climbers, throwers, buckers and sawyers at the annual Lumberjack Days at the Clearwater County Fair on Sunday.
