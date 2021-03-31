Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 31, 2001
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho football team wraps up its first week of spring drills today and second-year coach Tom Cable has been pleasantly surprised with what he’s seen.
Longtime Clarkston Chamber of Commerce member Jan Pike is serving as the organization’s interim executive director. She replaces Debra Camacho, who resigned in the middle of March.
March 31, 1981
Morris Mack, a sixth-degree black belt from Yakima, was named the grand champion in both fights and forms in a karate tournament held at Jenifer Junior High Saturday.
Idaho and Washington governors joined shocked residents of the two states Monday in praying for the speedy recovery of President Ronald Reagan from the chest wound he suffered in an assassination attempt.