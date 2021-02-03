Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 3, 2001
Tom Boyd, of Genesee, chairman of the Idaho Board of Education, has decided not to seek reappointment to a second term. Boyd, 72, said Friday he had notified the governor that he will resign from the board as of March 1, when a new appointment can be made.
Feb. 3, 1981
A natural resource manager’s training institute will be launched this fall at the two Palouse universities, financed by an endowment to be established by actor and environmentalist Robert Redford.
MOSCOW — The Downtown Steering Committee on Monday approved a number of architectural changes in plans for the $1.7 million Downtown Revitalization Project, trimming the total cost by $35,000 to $40,000.