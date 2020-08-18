Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 18, 2000
A private collection of American Indian horse decorations spanning more than 200 years will make its Idaho premiere at the Lewis-Clark Center for Arts & History Thursday.
Aug. 18, 1980
MOSCOW — They sowed wild oats at the University of Idaho this spring, and now they’re reaping the results: seeds from 90 selections of this crop-starving weed.
The Friends of Jean antique and carnival show and sale wasn’t exactly a roaring success Sunday, with a light turnout and not much more than expenses raised toward renovating the historic Steamboat Jean.