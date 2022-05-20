Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 20, 2002
Irwin H. Caufield is leaving the Nez Perce County Commission after six years, creating a minor free-for-all in the May 28 primary among Democratic hopefuls Cindee Green, Celia Whitney Stobie, Vernon L. Williams and Ron Wittman.
———
Spring planting season was cool and wet enough to delay planting at many locations in north central Idaho. As a result, most fields have been late emerging. Nevertheless, most have emerged in good condition. The winter wheat crop is vigorous and appears to be in good shape as well.
May 20, 1982
With the failure of the Tammany School District’s $115,000 levy override Tuesday, the future of Tammany School becomes uncertain, and the possibility that the district may consolidate with Lewiston moves closer to reality.
———
PULLMAN — More than 100 faculty members of Washington State University’s College of Agriculture have signed a petition asking the central administration to consider the acting dean of the college in a search for a permanent dean.