Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 7, 1999
The Idaho Transportation Department hopes removing the Joel overpass on State Highway 8 to Troy and straightening the road will cut down on accidents.
———
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Lewiston used a three-run rally in the top of the seventh inning to defeat Langley of British Columbia 9-8 in the opening round of the Pacific Northwest Regional 13-year-old Babe Ruth Baseball Tournament Friday.
Aug. 7, 1979
The Clarkston High School football team may return to Adams Field this fall if the push by a Clarkston citizens’ committee to raise enough money for a new light system succeeds.