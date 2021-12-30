Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 30, 2001
MOSCOW — Mary Jane Butters, a Moscow entrepreneur whose organic prepared foods are sold nationwide, will receive the progressive businessperson of the year award from United Vision for Idaho.
Roads and schools in Idaho and Clearwater counties got a much needed boost in December, thanks to a new funding policy for counties with large tracts of federal forest lands.
Dec. 30, 1981
WEIPPE — The Timberline junior varsity team held off Sacajawea’s ninth grade boys Tuesday night 59-57 to claim the championship of the Snowflake Tournament.
Mark Watkins, head of the business division at Lewis-Clark State College, has resigned to accept a higher-paying position at Leslie’s Girl College at Cambridge, Mass.