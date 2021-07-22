Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
July 22, 2001
Sage Bakery at the north end of the shopping district in Clarkston will soon add a baking center primarily for bread in Uniontown and a second retail location in Pullman by the end of August.
———
Paul Emerson, managing editor of the Lewiston Tribune, has been elected to a yearlong term as president of the Utah, Idaho, Spokane Associated Press Association.
July 22, 1981
PULLMAN — The Pullman School Board moved a step closer Tuesday to building a new vocational shop near Pullman High School by putting the existing vo-ed building on State Street up for sale.
———
The Lewiston City Council will take another look at park curfews following a complaint that a visitor was ticketed by police for being in Pioneer Park after 11 p.m.