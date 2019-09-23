Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 23, 1999
Groundbreaking for a new Idaho Juvenile Corrections Department facility at Lewiston tentatively is planned for March, followed by a year for construction and occupancy by mid-June 2001.
Sept. 23, 1979
Today is the official opening of fall, but summer has somehow missed a cue and is playing a fourth act this year.
Lewiston Morning Tribune photographer Barry Kough was the only photographer winning more than one award in the annual Pacific Northwest Associated Press photo competition announced Saturday.